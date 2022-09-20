Marvene Reynolds
Seward resident, 76
SEWARD — Marvene Louise Reynolds, 76, of Seward, formerly of Lexington, died on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at Ridgewood Care Center.
To honor her last wish, the disposition of ashes for Marvene L. Reynolds shall be final upon the death of her husband, Jerry Reynolds.
There will be a private family service.
Volzke Funeral Home in Seward is in charge of arrangements.
——
She was born April 17th, 1946 in Lexington, Dawson County, Neb. to Marvin L. and Martha L. (Biehl) Tedrow. Marvene grew up on the family farm east of Lexington. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1964 and started at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Growing up, Marvene was a youth member of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington. She also participated in the 4H Club, the Pep Club, and worked as drug store soda clerk where she meet Marlin (Jerry) Reynolds.
On Dec. 27, 1964, Marvene married Marlin (Jerry) Reynolds and resided in Lexington and then Kearney, where she worked as a soil testing lab secretary. From this union, two sons, Barry and Kiley, were born. In 1971, the young Reynolds family branched out on their own and moved to Littleton, Colorado. Marvene and Jerry, while working their day jobs, would work together to build their own home during evenings and weekends. Marvene worked as a bank installment loan secretary, commissioned Notary Public, and later as a lunch lady at Barry's middle school. In 1976, Marvene and Jerry built their second home in Littleton, Colorado that became their residence for over 30 years. Marvene stopped working to concentrate on her family and raise two sons. She attended her children's sports activities while carpooling most of the team to every game. She became an avid sports fan and a die hard follower of the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Husker football, and professional men's and women's golf. Marvene took great pleasure in planning and coordinating for her family to attend sports events and music concerts. Marvene was an active member and accomplished golfer at Southglenn Country Club and a Board Member of the Women's Golf Club for five years. In 2009, Marvene and Jerry retired to Seward to be closer to their two granddaughters, Izabel and Grace. They project managed the construction of their third home designing the house from the ground up and spent most everyday on site during the build. Marvene made every holiday and birthday celebration special at her home with her decorating, hoping to provide the best atmosphere to show her love for her family.
Survivors include her husband Marlin (Jerry) Reynolds; her sons and their spouses, Barry and Cheri and Kiley and Melinda; her grandchildren Izabel and Grace; her sister Marvel Dow; her brother-inlaw and sister-in-law and their spouses, Mark Reynolds, Amy and Jeff Richardson, John and Tami Reynolds, and Beth and Mark Lewis; nieces, nephews, and friends.
Besides her parents, Marvene was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Rod Reynolds; and her sister-in-law Kris Reynolds.