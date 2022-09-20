Marvene Louise Reynolds

On Dec. 27, 1964, Marvene married Marlin (Jerry) Reynolds and resided in Lexington and then Kearney, where she worked as a soil testing lab secretary. From this union, two sons, Barry and Kiley, were born. In 1971, the young Reynolds family branched out on their own and moved to Littleton, Colorado. Marvene and Jerry, while working their day jobs, would work together to build their own home during evenings and weekends. Marvene worked as a bank installment loan secretary, commissioned Notary Public, and later as a lunch lady at Barry's middle school. In 1976, Marvene and Jerry built their second home in Littleton, Colorado that became their residence for over 30 years. Marvene stopped working to concentrate on her family and raise two sons. She attended her children's sports activities while carpooling most of the team to every game. She became an avid sports fan and a die hard follower of the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Husker football, and professional men's and women's golf. Marvene took great pleasure in planning and coordinating for her family to attend sports events and music concerts. Marvene was an active member and accomplished golfer at Southglenn Country Club and a Board Member of the Women's Golf Club for five years. In 2009, Marvene and Jerry retired to Seward to be closer to their two granddaughters, Izabel and Grace. They project managed the construction of their third home designing the house from the ground up and spent most everyday on site during the build. Marvene made every holiday and birthday celebration special at her home with her decorating, hoping to provide the best atmosphere to show her love for her family.