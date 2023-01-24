Marty Garringer

Kearney resident, 63

KEARNEY — Marty Garringer, 63 of Kearney passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023 at New Life Church in Kearney with Pastor Roger Wendt officiating.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to Kearney Crossroads.

