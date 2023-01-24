John Martin “Marty” Garringer was born February 13, 1959 in Nebraska City, NE to John and Nancy (Wondercheck) Garringer. The family moved to Kearney in 1968 where Marty attended Kearney High School, graduating with the class of 1977. He then attended Kearney State College earning his bachelor's degree in business and music education. Marty had a passion for music, especially the piano and organ. Over the years he had given countless private lessons to students in the area. Marty also had a love for pets, plants and baking pies. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.