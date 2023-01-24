Marty Garringer
Kearney resident, 63
KEARNEY — Marty Garringer, 63 of Kearney passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023 at New Life Church in Kearney with Pastor Roger Wendt officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney Crossroads.
John Martin “Marty” Garringer was born February 13, 1959 in Nebraska City, NE to John and Nancy (Wondercheck) Garringer. The family moved to Kearney in 1968 where Marty attended Kearney High School, graduating with the class of 1977. He then attended Kearney State College earning his bachelor's degree in business and music education. Marty had a passion for music, especially the piano and organ. Over the years he had given countless private lessons to students in the area. Marty also had a love for pets, plants and baking pies. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Nancy Garringer of Kearney; brothers, Daniel (Paige) Garringer and Steve (Marni) Garringer; nieces and nephews, Luke (Amanda) Garringer, Sarah (Trenton) Talbitzer, Hannah (Jon) Stark, McCrae (Dana) Garringer and Maggie (Stephen) Heaton; as well as numerous great nieces and great nephews.
Marty was preceded in death by his father, John Garringer; and great niece, Thea Kay Garringer.