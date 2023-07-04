Martha A. Tweedy

Holdrege resident, 96

HOLDREGE - A memorial service for Martha A. Tweedy will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church in Holdrege, Nebraska with Pastor Chuck Peak officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

Martha Alice Ballantyne Boyd Tweedy, 96, of Holdrege, passed away, on July 1, 2023, at Holdrege Memorial Homes in Holdrege.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Jack W. Boyd; her parents; Madison and Sarah Ballantyne; and her sister, Jean Weber.

Martha is survived by her husband, Roger Tweedy of Holdrege; two children: Deb Erickson and her husband, Frank of Holdrege; Kevin Boyd and his wife, Mariann of Gothenburg, Nebraska; three step-children: Tamra Slater and her husband, Bill of Doniphan, Nebraska; Sandy Artz and her husband, Jeff of Alma, Nebraska; and Patsy Thorell and her husband, Brian of Hays, Kansas; six grandchildren: Lance (Brianne) Erickson; Peter (Stephanie) Erickson; Stephanie Erickson; Gretchen (Matt) Philpot; Molly Boyd; and Aaron Boyd; five step-grandchildren: Zach (Sarah) Artz; Alex (Jess) Artz; Abby Artz; Jake (Sidney) Thorell; and Peyton Thorell; eight great-grandchildren: Jack Philpot; Gwen Philpot; Barrett Erickson; Ellia Erickson; Esme` Erickson; Aiden Erickson; Henry Artz; and Luca Longacre; along with other relatives, and friends.

There will not be a visitation or memorial book signing. The family is honoring her wish for cremation. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Martha's honor, and kindly suggested to the Nebraska Prairie Museum or to the Tassel in Holdrege. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.