Martha Anderson

Arapahoe resident, 89

BURWELL — Martha Louise Anderson, 89, of Arapahoe, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

Viewing and visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Garey Funeral Chapel, 652 Main St. in Arapahoe with family present from 3-5 p.m. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at St. Germanus Catholic Church in Arapahoe.

Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug.18 at St. Germanus Catholic Church in Arapahoe with Father Kenneth Wehrs officiating.

Burial will follow at Arapahoe Cemetery.

Services will be livestreamed on Garey Funeral Home Arapahoe Facebook page for those who wish to attend but cannot.

Garey Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of the arrangements.

Martha was born on Oct. 28, 1932 in Furnas County to Hubert and Hattie (Beeler) Mayer. She grew up on the farm in Furnas County, where she helped raise Hereford cattle. When she was 16 years old, she took a carload of bulls to Denver on a train, which she rode on by herself. Martha attended country school and graduated from Arapahoe High School with the class of 1950. She passed a four-month course and then taught country school for one year. Martha also worked for the FDIC during the farm crisis in the 1980s.

Martha married William “Bill” Junior Anderson on Feb. 27, 1954. To this union, the ‘6 T's' were born: Verne “Tony” (Keri), Tim (Pam), Todd, Tammy (Harlan Grunden), Tonna (Ron Drudik), and Trudy (Mike Nolles). They made their home in rural Gosper County, where they raised Hereford and dairy cattle, hogs, horses, corn, wheat, soybeans, milo, and hay. Bill and Martha both purchased their childhood homesteads, and in 2019, Martha received the Aksarben Pioneer Farm Family Award for both farms being in the family for 100 years.

She was heavily involved in the 4-H program for 70 years, which includes her own childhood membership and assisting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with their livestock and other projects. For a number of years, Martha served as the beef superintendent. Other Hereford Associations she was involved with are: the Old Reliable, Southwest Nebraska, and Hear of Nebraska. Martha also served as the president of the Nebraska Hereford Auxiliary. She was an active member of the St. Germanus Catholic Church and Altar Society.

Martha's hobbies and interests included playing cards, dancing, sewing, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Survivors included her six children and their spouses, 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Fatima Shrine at St. Germanus Catholic Church.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband; parents, sister Mary Graf; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Visit gareyfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.