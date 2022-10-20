 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marlys Bauer

Marlys Bauer

Kearney resident, 92

KEARNEY — Marlys J. Bauer, 92, of Kearney, died on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Homestead Assisted Living in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct.26 at Faith United Methodist Church in Kearney. Rev. Ryan Findley will officiate and burial will be at the Sumner Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also 1 hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Memorials are suggested to the Ostomy Association or Faith United Methodist Church.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.

