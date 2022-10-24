Marlys Bauer

Kearney resident, 92

KEARNEY — Marlys J. Bauer, 92, of Kearney, died on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at Homestead Assisted Living in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Faith United Methodist Church in Kearney. Pastor Ryan Findley will officiate and burial will be at the Sumner Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Memorials are suggested to the Ostomy Association or Faith United Methodist Church.

Marlys Jewel Bauer (Scoville) was born on Dec. 10, 1929 in Sumner to Ralph and Mary Scoville. In 1947 Marlys graduated from Sumner High School where she met Larry Bauer. They were married on Dec. 21, 1947 and enjoyed many happy years together. Marlys was a devoted mother to Marci and Randy. She loved nothing more than spending time with her many family members and friends.

Marlys was a member of Faith United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher. She also dedicated time to numerous volunteer opportunities that included the Western Nebraska Ostomy Support Group and serving as a hospice volunteer. Marlys received a humanitarian award from the city of Kearney for her work in the community.

Marlys was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Mary Scoville; husband, Larry Bauer; son, Randall Bauer; siblings, Ellen Karlberg, Marvin Scoville, Dean Scoville and Bob Pierce.

Marlys is survived by daughter, Marci VanVleet; grandchildren, Jason VanVleet, Loree Stripling (Danny), and Crystal Bergeron-Bauer (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Jack Landen (Jordin), Josh VanVleet (Nikki), and Emmett Bergeron-Bauer; siblings, Keith Scoville (Pat), Neil Scoville (Shirley), Lorin Scoville (Charlene).

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.