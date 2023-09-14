Marlyn ‘Jim' Teel

Lexington resident, 87

GRAND ISLAND - Marlyn "Jim" Teel, 87, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island, Nebraska.

He was born on December 22, 1935, in Farnam.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Diana (Leonard) Rainforth of Doniphan, Mike Teel of Denver, Colorado, Rhonda (J.L.) Spray of Lincoln, and Mark Teel of Lincoln; grandchildren, Travis (Teana) Rainforth, Jeremy (Brandi) Rainforth, Jessica (Jon Bittick) Betz, Gretchen (Branden) Wagner, Cassie (Tony) Skarka, Nathan (Sandy) Betz, John "Jack" Spray, Emma (Mike) Woodall and Grace (Jonathan) Halstead; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ben, Brian, Jytt, Mia, Atley, Teddy, Sawyer, Lynden, Auggie, Gloria, Hank and Reagan.

Besides his parents, Marlyn was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Teel.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Reverend Eddie Mariel, officiating. The Service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.