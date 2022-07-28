Marlowe Jensen

Royal resident, 87

OMAHA — Marlowe Dwayne Jensen, 87, of Royal died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Veterans Hospital in Omaha.

Funeral services will be 11a.m. Friday at the Royal City Auditorium.

Visitation will be 1 Hr. prior to the service at the auditorium.

Burial will be in the Tilden Cemetery.

Ashburn Funeral Home of Orchard is in charge of arrangements.

Marlowe Dwayne Jensen was born to Andrew and Dorothy (Wauer) Jensen on July 5, 1935, in Page.

On June 19, 1962 he married Earleen Faye Schrunk.

Survivors include his wife, Earleen; daughter, Nurita Belen Lambert of Axtell; son, Justin J. Jensen of Royal; two granddaughters, Jayleen Landstrom of Axtell and Erin McDorman of Holdrege; sister, Ardella Brandt of Plainview; and four great-grandchildren with one on the way.