Marlene Coe

Alma resident, 74

ALMA - A funeral service for Marlene Coe will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the Peace Lutheran Church in Alma with Pastor Tim Osborn officiating. Interment will follow at the Alma Cemetery.

Marlene Sue Higby-Coe, 74, of Alma died on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family, following a battle with cancer. Marlene was born on July 18, 1949, in Phillipsburg, Kansas, the youngest of three children born to Velvin Arvine and Alice Pauline (Dietz) Higby.

On Dec. 28, 1969, Marlene married David Coe at Peace Lutheran Church in Alma.

Survivors include her husband, David Coe of Alma; two daughters: Laci J.M. Coe of Riverside, Calif.,; and Jaci A.D. Coe-Jones and her husband, Dave Naegeli of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; one granddaughter, Celina A.L. Coe-Hall and her husband of Kearney; one great-granddaughter, Alice S.H. Hall of Kearney; sister, Donna Jean Fischer and husband, David of Yankton, S.D.; brother, Vel Higby and wife, Dixie of Washington State; sisters-in-law: Pam Coe of Kearney and Kristi Heft of Alma; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 2023, at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma, with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m.

Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.