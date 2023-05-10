Marla Heckenlively

Marla Jean Heckenlively passed away on March 11, 2023

Marla Jean Garrett was born to Ivan and Barbara (Scott) Garrett on October 21, 1954 in San Pedro California.

The family moved to Redondo Beach California in 1961. Marla grew up in Redondo Beach and attended Redondo Union High School. She was active in DECA, Bowling Club, and Swim Team. She graduated in 1972. Marla moved to Broken Bow, Nebraska in 1973. She married and had her son Jeremy Wayne Witthuhn on November 26, 1974. She remarried and moved to Alliance in 1979. She had her daughter Sara Jean Johnson on June 15, 1980. Marla enjoyed camping in their camper and the outdoors. She continued to bowl in bowling leagues while living in Alliance.

Marla married Rawdy Heckenlively on November 22, 1989 in Tucson Arizona. They moved to Westminster Colorado in 1991 and eventually had a house built in Firestone Colorado and moved in 2001. She enjoyed decorating her new home. Marla's love grew more when she became a grandma. William, Julia and Jesse were the bright spots in her life. She looked forward to seeing them often. Marla enjoyed riding on the motorcycle with Rawdy. She enjoyed eating Mexican food on Friday nights and Sunday morning Breakfasts with friends and family. Marla loved to travel, some of her favorite places were Hawaii, Caribbean cruises and road trips to Nebraska to visit family.

Marla is preceded in death by her husband, Rawdy Heckenlively of Firestone Colorado, her parents, Ivan and Barbara Garrett of Redondo Beach California, her grandparents, Orville and May Garrett of Broken Bow Nebraska and George and Ethel Scott of Arnold Nebraska.

Marla is survived by her son Jeremy (Carrie) Witthuhn, of Elizabeth Colorado, her daughter Sara (Joe) Peneton of Arvada Colorado, her grandchildren William Witthuhn of Thornton Colorado, Julia and Jesse Witthuhn of Elizabeth Colorado, her siblings, Ron (Riitta) Garrett of Hurricane Utah, Patti (Glen) Nelson of Arvada Colorado and Don Garrett of Gardena California and a host of nieces and nephews.