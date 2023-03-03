Mark L. Wempen

Pleasanton resident, 58

PLEASANTON - Mark Laine Wempen, 58, of Pleasanton, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023 on his horse moving cattle. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church near Pleasanton with the Rev. Victor Rasmussen officiating. Interment will be held following the service at the Peake Lutheran Cemetery southwest of Pleasanton. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials are suggested in Mark's honor to Craig Funeral Home. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.

Mark was born July 31, 1964, in Minden, Nebraska to Henry and Delna (Lammers) Wempen Jr. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran church in Minden. He grew up on the family farm southeast of Minden, raising cattle and hogs. He drove the first self-propelled silage chopper for Dad, home from Miller, down Second Avenue through Kearney at the age of 12. This was a very proud memory of his, along with planting all the corn with a two-row planter and great uncle's 800 ford tractor. Doing a lot of custom baling for Dad wearing out several Vermeer balers and an 830-Case tractor. Mark and his older brother John were known as the real “Dukes of Hazard” during their high school years.

At age 16, he drove the neighbor in his Cadillac to the Ericson sale barn and helped pick out the cattle that Nels bought. Nels then asked Mark “Can you have these cattle delivered back in the morning?” Mark said yes, went home, no one was home, he left a note saying, “took the truck, a blanket and grandma's alarm clock, see you in the morning!” That was Mark!

Mark graduated from Minden High School in 1983, and during high school Mark worked for Minden Beef and hauled cattle for his dad. Mark was then employed by Schake livestock transportation.

Mark married Kristin Larson February 7, 1987, and after 34 years of marriage they later divorced in March 2021. During their lives together they were owner operators and team drove for Tim McCarthy, Cornhusker Motor Freight, Dept. of Energy and Dept. of Defense, along with Mark Wempen Trucking.

Mark was a rancher, a farmer, a mechanic, an auctioneer, and a truck driver. He enjoyed dancing and sitting in on a drum set. Mark could be successful at whatever he put his mind to! His love of cattle and horses led him to his ranch near Pleasanton. Mark was not afraid to take on any task or burn the midnight oil! After years of restoring and pulling antique tractors, Mark recently went to the National Association Tractor Pull in Missouri, (placing second), come March, he planned on attending the Championship pulls in Lincoln.

Mark's love for visiting with family and friends, his horses Cody, Baily and saddle mule Woody will always be remembered.

Survivors include his brother, John Wempen of Minden; sister, LaFona Wempen and special friend Robert Lammers of Arapahoe; brother, Rex Wempen and special friend Kylie Wilbur of Minden, NE; nieces and nephews, Justin Dallmann, Chelsey Dallmann, Katie (Dillion) McIntosh, Sadie (Heath) Shannon, Jacob Wempen, Melody Wempen, and Ashley Wempen; great niece, Lily Dallmann; and many other friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.