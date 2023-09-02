Mark Wells age 56 of Broken Bow, NE passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from injuries sustained in an accident.

Funeral Services will be Monday, September 4, 2023, at 10:00 am at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow, NE with Pastor Phil Sloat officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com. Burial will follow in the Gates Cemetery at Gates, NE. Memorials are suggested to the Family for later designation. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 3rd. with family greeting 4:00 to 5:30 pm at the United Methodist Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

On November 1st, 1966, Mark Francis Wells was born to Reid Wells and Shirley (Keefe) Gottula. Mark grew up in the Gates area and attended the Gates community grade school through the 8th grade. He graduated from Anselmo-Merna high school in 1985 and went on to Southeast Community college in Lincoln to earn a welding degree in 1990.

In 1993 Mark married his high school sweetheart Kristine Leibhart. They lived in Lincoln for their first year of marriage before moving to Grand Island and then to Doniphan in 1995 after purchasing their first home. In 1997 they welcomed their first daughter, Sydney Marie and their second daughter, Ellie Rose, in 2000. In 2001 they decided it was time to move home to be closer to their families. They made their home west of Broken Bow and completed their family with the birth of another daughter Haley Jo in 2003.

Mark's circle of friends was large as he never had a job where he didn't make lasting friendships. From his earlier years at V-Bar Trailer Sales, Duncan Aviation, Burlington Northern, Sargent Pipe to Custer County Highway Department, City of Broken Bow and lastly Nebraska State Department of Roads. If you were lucky enough to be in this circle, there were many hunting and fish stories shared. In these last years, his deer hunting days were shared helping Ellie and Haley find the big deer. His girls all have a love of the outdoors because of their dad. Taking three girls fishing was challenging but Mark wouldn't have had it any other way. Baiting their hooks and fixing their snagged lines with patience and gritted teeth. His giggle was contagious, and his signature drink of Old Milwaukee Light was well known. Many say he knew he wouldn't have to share his drink with others with his unique choice. His phone calls to let you know “there is a storm coming your way” and his crazy practical jokes will be missed for sure. His mind was always thinking of ideas to play a joke on a neighbor, co-worker, or unsuspecting buddy. Mark was always down for a good time. His greatest loves were his family and his wonderful caring mother known to all as Nana.

Mark was proceeded in death by his father Reid, stepfather Stan Gottula, father-in-law Keith Leibhart, niece Jade Wells, great nephew Kellen Charron, along with his grandparents, Francis and Audrey Keefe and Frank and Gretchen Wells.

Mark leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Kristy and their three daughters Sydney and Haley both of Lincoln, Ellie (Keenan Stupka) of Broken Bow and their faithful (who some might believe to be his favorite girl) miniature schnauzer Roxie. Also, brothers Mike (Tammy) Wells of Anselmo and Mitch (Kari) Wells of Axtell along with sister Melinda Kennel of Norfolk. Mother-in-Law Jeanne Leibhart, brothers-in-law Larry (Cathy) Leibhart of Anselmo, Randy (Kim) Leibhart of Merna; and sister-in-law Kathy (Jim) Eberle of Broken Bow and a host of nieces and nephews.