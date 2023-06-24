Mark A. Smith, 64, of Kearney died June 19, 2023 at his home. Memorial services will be 10:30 am, June 28, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation services with Pastor Steve Shanno officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Smith family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Mark was born September 8, 1958 in Pueblo, Colorado to James and Della “Joan” (Gentry) Smith. He grew up in McCook and graduated from McCook High School in 1976 and then attended two years at McCook Community College. Mark excelled at wrestling in high school, and also college when he received a scholarship which brought a lifelong passion for the sport. He enjoyed watching wrestling from local teams to collegiate wrestling.

He moved to Kearney and married Virginia “Ginni” Bruce on July 13, 1984. They later divorced but remained close after that.

Mark owned and operated Independent Siding in Kearney for over 20 years and then worked as a custodian at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Mark loved being around his grandchildren. They provided the light of his life for the last 10 years.

Mark is survived by his ex-wife, Ginni Smith of Wilcox; son, Jesse and Ashley Smith of Kearney; daughters, Chelsea Smith of Kearney, Megan Smith of Kansas City, KS; sisters, Linda Smith and Todd Aneas of McCook, NE, Laura Smith of McCook, NE, Sharon and Mark Hollars of Richland Hills, TX; brothers, Mike Smith and Nora Leestma of Gold Hills OR, Richard and Shelly Smith of Wichita, KS, Walt and Laura Smith of Bartlett, TN; and five grandchildren. Also, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and more loving family and friends are too numerous to count.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law Carol and Marcy Shadley.