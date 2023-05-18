Mark Jacobsen

Kearney resident, 70

KEARNEY - Mark Jacobsen, age 70, of Kearney, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Private Memorial Services will be at a later date. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

Mark P. Jacobsen was born on March 31, 1953 in Kearney to Paul and Evelyn (Parks) Jacobsen. He attended school in Minden, graduating with the class of 1971. After graduation he attended electronic school in Omaha and fell in love with this field. On May 28, 1977 he married Deborah Davis in Omaha. In the Spring of 1980, he founded D&M Security Inc. He cherished his customers, treated them with respect, and appreciated every one of them.

He attended Spirit of Life Church. Mark had a servant's heart and was willing to help someone in any manner that he could. He loved using his servant's heart in many ministry opportunities. He was an Awana Leader, Royal Rangers Leader, was a sound tech at church for many years, cooked breakfast for a men's bible study group he attended and filled in wherever he could. As his physical capabilities declined and he could no longer physically serve, he was a faithful intercessor in prayer. His faith never wavered.

Survivors include his wife Deborah; children Pastor Jennifer (Mike) Heun, Randall Jacobsen, Gary (Stephanie) Jacobsen, John (Jessica) Jacobsen, Joshua (Alli) Jacobsen; grandchildren Lance, Mark, Courtney and Natalie Heun, Hannah Jacobsen, Christian and Lane Jacobsen, Parker and Garrett Jacobsen; and a sister Wilma Von Seggren.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren Sophie and Dillon Jacobsen; and a cherished aunt, Estella Jacobsen.