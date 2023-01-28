Marjorie Madsen

Minden resident, 99

MINDEN — Marjorie A. Madsen, 99, of Minden, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Bethany Home in Minden.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Minden United Methodist Church with Rev. Peter Choi officiating.

Private family interment will be held prior to the services at the Minden Cemetery. The service will be streamed to the church's Facebook and YouTube pages.

A fellowship gathering will be held at 1:00 p.m. later that day at the Minden Country Club.

There will be no visitation.

Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Marjorie Ann (Parker) Madsen was born on June 24, 1923 to Ora and Theo (Mooberry) Parker.

On November 29, 1944 Marge and Bob Madsen were united in marriage. He preceded her in death.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. James “Doc” and Virginia Madsen of Minden, NE; step-granddaughter and husband, Jill and Scott Shipley of Shickley, NE; step-grandson and wife, Alexander and Michelle McIntyre of Orlando, FL; step-great-granddaughters, Jacey and Chris Hill of Shickley, NE and Destini Kinsey of Grand Island, NE; step-great-grandsons, Raleigh Shipley of Shickley, NE, Richard and Patrick McIntyre of Orlando, FL; step-great-great-grandson, Jaxson Hill of Shickley, NE; step-great-great-granddaughters, Masiyha, Syncere, and Blessing Kinsey of Grand Island, NE; along with many nephews, nieces, cousins and family members.