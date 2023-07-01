Marjorie Buresh

Kearney resident, 84

KEARNEY - Marjorie Buresh, 84, of Kearney, NE, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Art will officiate. Burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery. Rosary will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. and visitation to follow at 9:30 a.m. at the church.

Marjorie was born on May 3, 1939, at Ord, NE, the daughter of James and Elma (Skolil) Hrebec. She grew up on a farm in the North Loup area, where she received her education and graduated from North Loup High School in 1956. She was united in marriage to John Robert Kelly on December 1, 1958. To this union they had three children, Rita, Sherry and Bobby. Marjorie later married Francis Buresh on June 24, 1999, and they resided in North Bend, NE. After

Francis passed away, she moved back to Kearney in 2014 to be closer to her family. She was employed with GAB Insurance and was also owner and tour guide for Kelly's Luxury Liner. Among her tour guides and other vacations, one of her favorite places was Branson, MO. Her love for the shows there were memories she cherished and shared with her family. Marjorie treasured her faith, family and friends. She loved playing cards along with family meals and gatherings. Her family was the most important thing in her life, and she loved them immensely. Her favorite hobby was always dancing and listening to Polka music.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Sherry Kelly (Ron), of Sumner, NE; son Bobby (Cindy) Kelly, of Kearney, NE; grandchildren Briean (Keith) Dragoo of Greenwood, NE; Kassidy (Ryan) Hurlbutt of Kearney, NE; Zachariah Steele of Kearney, NE, Token (Matt) Kennedy of Kearney, NE; Justin Kelly (Rachel), of Kearney, NE, and Kelsey Kelly (Johnatan) of Kearney, NE. She also has 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren left to cherish her memory, along with nieces, nephews and other loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Rita Kelly, husband Francis Buresh, parents James and Elma Hrebec; brother, Emil Hrebec; and twin sister Marie Potter and her husband Wilbert.

