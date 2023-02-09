Marilyn McKinney

Axtell resident, 89

AXTELL - Marilyn R. McKinney, 89, of Axtell passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Mosaic in Axtell.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Zion Chapel at Mosaic in Axtell with the Rev. John Gosswein officiating.

Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Merna Cemetery.

Visitation will be held prior to service times at the church.

Memorials in Marilyn's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Marilyn Rita McKinney was born on July 1, 1933 in Merna, Nebraska to Clarke W. and Mabel R. (Smith) McKinney.

Those left to cherish her memory include her guardian Torrina (Jerry) Green of Upland, several nephews and extended relatives, along with the many friends and caregivers from Mosaic.

