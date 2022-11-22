Marilyn Jonak

Grand Island resident, 84

LOUP CITY — Marilyn I. Jonak, 84, longtime Grand Island resident, died Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Revs. Vijumon Thomas Choorackal and Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

The rosary will be recited that morning at 10 a.m. at the church.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul and Loup City is assisting the family.

Marilyn was born on June 14, 1938, at Dannebrog, the daughter of Jens P.M. and Agnes M. (Schmidt) Hansen.

She was united in marriage to Isadore Jonak on Sept. 25, 1956.

She is survived by her husband, Isy Jonak of Rose Lane Home in Loup City; children, Tim Jonak of Rockville , Pam Treffer of Ravenna, Yvonne of Loup City and Jim Jonak of Grand Island; sister, Sharon Michalski of Grand Island; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.