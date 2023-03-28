Marilyn Hogg

Ansley resident

BROKEN BOW - Marilyn V. (Patterson) Hogg of Ansley passed away peacefully on Saturday March 25, 2023 at Quality Senior Village in Broken Bow, NE.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Homeward Trail Bible Camp Chapel at Mason City. Burial will be in the Ansley Cemetery. Visitation will be held throughout the day at Govier Brothers Mortuary on Tuesday, March 28. The family will be present 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to a scholarship in Marilyn's name.

Marilyn was born August 10, 1930, at the family home in Ansley. She was the 8th child born to Roy and Fannie (Tomsicek) Patterson. Marilyn attended school at Ansley Public School, graduating as Valedictorian in 1948.

Marilyn married Keith Hogg January 1, 1950 at the Methodist Church in Ansley. They lived in Ansley, Broken Bow, Loup City, rural Arcadia, and those “forsaken hills” in the Ash Canyon area. In 1960 they moved to their home near Ansley where they lived and farmed for the next 61 years.

Survivors include children, Wayne (Linda) Hogg of Menomonie, WI, Marilee (Jim) Kulhanek of Kearney, Beverly (Gary) Deaver of rural Ansley, Shirley Ryan of Overton, Julie (Neil) Ostrand of rural Mason City, and Janet (Craig) Slack of Ansley; more than 20 grandchildren and spouses, more than 50 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Keith, parents, brothers LeRoy (Bette) Patterson, Doug (Evelyn) Patterson, Dick (Irene) Patterson, sisters Hazel (Paul) Hookstra, Veryl (Dave) Fowler, Patt (Pete) Nordholm, Betty Jane Patterson, and one grandson Nick Ryan.