Marilyn F. Davison

Bertrand resident, 91

BERTRAND - A funeral service for Marilyn F. Davison will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church of rural Smithfield, Nebraska with Mr. Joe Wilken officiating. Interment will follow at the Hope Lutheran Cemetery of rural Smithfield.

Marilyn Faye Davison, 91, of Bertrand, passed away at her home on Friday, April 21, 2023. Marilyn was born on May 20, 1931, in Bertrand.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

Marilyn leaves to mourn her passing, two sons: Mark Davison and his wife, Lola of Smithfield; and Mitch Davison and his wife, Brigette of Lincoln, Nebraska; seven grandchildren: Chris Davison and his wife, Christina of Bertrand; Tyson Davison and his wife, Lindsay of Lawrence, Kansas; Danielle Davison of Lincoln; Susan Schutz of Ft. Worth, Texas; Sally Loisel and her husband, Eric of Ft. Worth; Jason Coffman and his wife, Beth of Lincoln; and Jeremy Coffman of Lincoln; ten great-grandchildren: Tristen, Rhett, and Piper Davison; Finnley and Callum Davison; Noah and Keira Loisel; Behlen and Arista Coffman; and Hayes Coffman; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family is honoring Marilyn's wish for a private family visitation.

A memorial has been established in Marilyn's honor, and kindly suggested to Hope Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.