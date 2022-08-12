 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marilyn Burkhalter

Marilyn Burkhalter

Marilyn Burkhalter

Gothenburg resident, 78

GOTHENBURG — Marilyn A. Burkhalter, 78, of Gothenburg, formerly of Elwood died on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at Stone Hearth Estates in Gothenburg.

Funeral services will be10:30 a.m. on Fri., Aug. 12, at the Elwood Methodist Church with Rev. Sarah Neben, officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. till service time on Fri., Aug. 12, at the Elwood Methodist Church.

Interment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell at 2 p.m.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

She was born on Dec. 19, 1943, in Kearney to Gerald and A. Doris (Marshall) Elliott.

Marilyn married Dale A. Burkhalter on June 5, 1966. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Phillip Burkhalter of Johnson Lake, David Burkhalter of Elsie, Andrew Burkhalter of Scottsbluff and Sarah Anderson of Gothenburg; one brother, Gale Elliott of Vail, Arizona; eleven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

