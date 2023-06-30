KEARNEY - Marilyn J. Bock, age 83, of Pleasanton, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society St. Luke's in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton with Pastor Dean Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasanton Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church. Memorials are suggested to the Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department or Grace Lutheran Church. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.