Marilyn Bock

Pleasanton resident, 83

PLEASANTON - Marilyn Jean Bock went home to be with her Heavenly Father on June 28, 2023 at the age of 83. A service celebrating Marilyn's life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton with Pastor Dean Hanson officiating. The burial will follow at the Pleasanton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2023, also at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Grace Lutheran Church or the Pleasanton Fire Department.

Marilyn was born to Rudolph and Clara Geisler on September 5, 1939 at her home south of Pleasanton, NE. As a child, she remembered going to town to sell eggs and cream to the store and watching her dad tend to the cattle. She attended country elementary school and graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1957.

Marilyn met her husband, Eldor Bock, when they were introduced to one another at Annevar. Their first date was a night at the Buffalo County Fair where Eldor won her a teddy bear and a rose vase. Eldor and Marilyn were joined together in marriage on April 19, 1958. Together Eldor and Marilyn were blessed with four girls; Debora Lee, Donna Mae, Christie Sue, and Catherine Jo.

Marilyn always put others' needs before hers and was loved by everyone she had the pleasure of knowing. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church involved in LWML, the Kingdom Workers, and cleaning the church. Marilyn was also a long-time member of the Sunflower Extension Club where she developed life-long friendships and taught her children to be active in 4-H, spending countless hours in the sewing room and kitchen preparing for the county fair. While raising four girls, she would often sew new clothes for her daughters including matching dresses for Easter Sunday.

Marilyn continued to raise her family in the home she grew up in, creating memories with her children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Marilyn loved spending time with her grandchildren. They enjoyed playing cards and board games together. She was so proud of her family and loved sharing stories about them with others.

In addition to being a dedicated wife and loving mother, Marilyn was known for her delicious cooking. Her grandchildren always looked forward to coming to Grandma's house to have her famous cinnamon rolls made fresh for their visits. Marilyn's family enjoyed her perfectly cooked Sunday roast with her homegrown frozen sweet corn and fresh fried chicken.

Two things always remained the focus of Marilyn's life: faith and family. Throughout her entire life, Marilyn held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.

Traditions she hoped to pass on to her children and grandchildren included “always put family before anything else, always tell each other that you love them, and most importantly, always keep the faith and put God in the center of everything you do, thanking God each day.”

Marilyn joins her beloved daughter Debbie in Heaven, along with her parents, three siblings, and many dear friends.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 65 years, Eldor; daughters and sons-in-law Donna and Tom Phillips, Christie and Rob Urwiller, and Cathy and Kurt Brockhaus; grandchildren Danielle, Scott, Kent, Kody, Michaela, Taylor, Dylan and Derek, and great-grandchildren Landon, Avery, Taylin, Tessa, Traelee, Kayden, Tryndal, Aria and Beckett.