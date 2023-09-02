Marilyn Biehl

Lexington resident, 88

ELWOOD - Marilyn May (Brown) Biehl, 88, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at the Elwood Care Center.

She was born on February 2, 1935 in Montgomery City, Missouri, to Melvin and Selma (May) Brown. She married James “Jim” Biehl on February 14, 1954 in Lexington at the First Presbyterian Church. They had two children: Roger James and Janice Kay.

Survivors include her husband, Jim of Lexington; daughter, Janice (Lynn) Lans of Lexington; eight grandchildren, Justin (Da'Lacy) Lans, Jillian (Justin) Dowdy, Jacey (Austen) Klemm, Brandy (Cody) Popken, Amanda Christensen, Aleah Biehl, Isaac Biehl, and Rachel (Connor) Lemke; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jacob, Joslynn, James, and Jorgianna Lans, Jackson and Jamie Dowdy, Bodee and Shaya Klemm, Kamryn Pike, Kinley Popken, Giana and Malik Christensen; brother, Leroy (Lettie) Brown of Roseburg, Oregon and sister-in-law, Patricia (Donald) McAnallen of Lakeview, Oregon; brother-in-law, Buss (Carolyn) Biehl of Kearney; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her son, Roger Biehl; grandson, Jason Lans; brother, Richard Brown, sisters-in-law, Casey Biehl and Bernice (Phil) Pebley; in-laws, Wesley and Else Biehl.

A Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with Reverend Chuck Olsen, officiating.

A visitation will be held on Monday, September 4, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

A private family interment will be prior to the service.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to assist the family. Please share online condolences at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com