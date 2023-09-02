MariJean Methe

Kearney resident, 89

KEARNEY - Marijean Methe, 89 of Kearney passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Kinship Pointe Northridge in Kearney after a long battle with congestive heart failure. Visitation will be held at 5-7 p.m. Monday at St. James Catholic Church with a scriptural rosary at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Paul Colling officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with a luncheon afterwards at the church.

Marijean was born March 1, 1934 in Sutherland, Nebraska to Joseph and Genevieve (Bode) Reicks. She was raised in the Elm Creek, Overton, and Lexington area. She received her education from Elm Creek High School, graduating with the class of 1953. The kindness that emanated from her beautiful hazel eyes was only rivaled by the fierceness of her love for The Lord, her husband, her family and her community. She lived her life with open arms to every person who walked into it. She married the love of her life, Eugene (Gene) Methe, whom she devoted 70 years to, on July 18th 1953, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek. She had a deep affection and a gift for loving on babies and raising children. In addition to raising their nine kids, she did-in home day care, Cub Scout Den leader, 4-H leader, worked at Head Start, and did extensive volunteer work. She had a passion for teaching those with special needs (TMR kids) and was a longtime employee of ESU #10, retiring in 1996. Countless numbers of people have been influenced by the love she gave so freely, but none were greater benefactors of that love than her 37 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren.

Marijean was one of the original members of Prince of Peace Catholic Church when it was founded after having been a long-time member of St. James Catholic Church. She was a daily communicant, was a part of numerous small faith groups including CFM, where she made many lifetime friends, chaired the funeral dinner committee, a member of the Altar Society, as well as worked in the food trailer for Habitat for Humanity. Her and husband Gene were recognized for their commitment to the faith community when given the Friends of Kearney Award (religious category). She enjoyed making wreaths, and candles. Many family members still have special candles made for their weddings. She also enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing, camping, card clubs with friends. Marijean's living legacy is as a woman who had a quick wit, enjoyed being with her family, loved without hesitation and lived with a kind heart.

At the heart of her life was a meal. First, in participating the Supper of the Lord and being fed the eternal food of the Eucharist. Having a meal together, and then sharing this love of a meal with the community, was at the center of our family life. Marijean was a good cook and was particularly known for her potato salad. It became so popular that she and her kids made it in bulk to sell at George's Market, where Gene worked, but, ironically, did not really like to eat it. She also loved to bake for her family making banana and pumpkin bread and her popular oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. Her generous spirit carried over to being a generous gift giver, especially at Christmas where for years she gave gifts to all her children and grandchildren. She made a special gift of herself by taking each grandchild out for their birthday to a meal and shopping for a gift.

Her love for a meal included her and Gene inviting many of our priests and religious to supper at their home. They expanded their food experience when learning to cook with spices from India. And have remained lifelong friends with many of them.

Her generosity also included a spirit of gratitude. Marijean approached each day with thankfulness and a positive spirit, always seeking to take the high road. When asked how she was feeling, especially as her health declined, she would reply that she was so thankful for never having any health problems and then would add how perfectly healthy and wonderful all of our family was. She was so proud of her family. She always loved us far better than we deserved.

Interesting coincidences about the day and time she passed away include; she died almost to the minute, 40 years after the birth of one of her grandchildren. And, August 30-31 there was a super blue moon which is a rare event. Interestingly the popular song, “Blue Moon” was written in 1934, the year of her birth and made popular in 1949 by Mel Torme , the year Gene graduated from high school. But even more interesting, she was born on March 1 in 1934 in which another blue moon occurred. Indeed, a blessed woman, God is so intentional with our lives.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Eugene Methe of Kearney; children, Joseph (Pam) Methe of Kearney, Stephen (Kathy) Methe of Rockton, IL, Edward (Laura) Methe of Kearney, Gregory (Shebi) Methe of Kearney, Kristine (Scott) Sole of Kearney, Richard (Suzanne) Methe of South Dakota, Gerry (Teresa) Methe of Grand Island, Kevin (Michelle) Methe of Omaha, Athena Methe of Denver, CO; 37 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; sister Margaret (Raul) Oliveira of Florida; sister-in-law, Charolette Riecks of Grand Junction, CO, Charlene Reicks of Holland, MI; stepsisters Barbara (Dale) Cole, Linda (Dan) Carney, and Judy (Bruce) Zumbachall of Michigan; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Marijean was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Antonio M. Guardiola; and brothers Charles, William and Daniel Reicks.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Prince of Peace Catholic Church or to the Kearney Catholic High School Foundation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.