Marie Kuck

Smithfied resident, 92

ELWOOD — Marie A. Kuck, 92, of Smithfield, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Elwood Care Center in Elwood, Nebraska.

A funeral service will be on Thursday, January 26, at 11:00 a.m. at the Elwood First United Methodist Church in Elwood, Nebraska with Pastor Sarah Neben, officiating.

There will be no visitation per the families wishes. The casket will be open prior to the Funeral Service.

Interment will be held at the Elwood Cemetery, Elwood, Nebraska.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Marie was born in McCook, Nebraska on August 2, 1930, to Charles and Bessie (Meyers) Wilcox.

She married Alfred Kuck of Smithfield at the McCook Baptist Church on April 27,1951. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by a son, Jerry Kuck of Elwood; daughter, Ann (Scott) Johnson of Elwood; Sisters, Betty Jussel of Grand Island; Doris Ruppert of McCook; sister-in-law, Lola (Mark) Davison. 9 grandchildren, Kelli (Josh) Marshall, Jeremy Kuck, Eric Kuck, Ryan Kuck, Amy (Brandon) Stritt, Brad Wolfe, Andrew (Bethanne) Kuck, Emily (Jay) Weber and Aaron Johnson; 14 great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Wilson, Clayton, Preston, Bellamie, Jordan, Haley, Teagan, Nolan, Kyler, Addison, Avianna, Bently and Reagan, many cousins, nieces,

nephews and friends.