Marie Jones
Broken Bow resident, 86
BROKEN BOW - Marie Jones, 86, of Broken Bow, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at her home in Broken Bow surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be Friday, July 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Third City Christian Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Valley County Hospice or the Family. A visitation will take place on Thursday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family greeting 5 to 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Marie Elizabeth Ritterbush Jones was born February 26, 1937, in Hay Springs, Nebraska.
Survivors include her children, Rick (Deanna) Jones of Broken Bow, Jodeen (Anthony) Dennis of Berwyn, and Randy (Jeri) Jones of Broken Bow; six grandchildren, Mike, Amber, Jeromy, Teresa, Zach and Jenna, 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Poirer of Arizona, sisters-in-lw Glenda Ritterbush of Wyoming and Dottie Winbolt of Omaha; brother-in-law Don Jones of Ansley and many nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by husband Darrell and her parents Harold and Bernice.