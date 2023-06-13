KEARNEY - Marie Jean Chromy, age 82, of Kearney, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Joe Hannappel will celebrate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.