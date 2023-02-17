Marie June Eurek

Lincoln resident, 96

LINCOLN - Marie June Eurek was reunited with her husband, Mike, on Valentine's Day. She passed away on February 14, 2023, at The Monarch Hospice home in Lincoln surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, February 17 at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church with a 6 p.m. Sodality Rosary at the church.

Condolences for the Eurek family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Lawrence (Susan) Eurek of Roseville, California and their children, Jenny and Julie; Allan (Paula) Eurek of Lincoln and their daughter, Sarah; Mark (Patty) Eurek of Loup City and their children, Michael, Laura, Nick and Marissa; Gary (Lori) Eurek of Loup City and their children, Phillip, Channing, Jessica and Vincent; daughters, Michelle Eurek of Lincoln and Kim McVey of Lincoln and her son Mike, and 15 great-grandchildren.