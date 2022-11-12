Marian Schake

Amherst resident, 99

KEARNEY — Marian J. Schake, 99 of Amherst, died Nov. 9, 2022, at C.H.I. Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14 at the First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating with burial to follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements.

——

Marian was born Nov. 27, 1922, in Litchfield, to Joseph and Ruby (Maywald) Cornford. She grew up and received her education from a rural school and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1940. She then taught school for ten years in Howard and Buffalo County.

Marian married Arthur Schake in Kearney on May 4, 1947. They lived in Amherst. Marian worked at Coleman Powermate in Kearney for twenty-two years until retiring due to her health.

Marian enjoyed attending all of her children's and grandchildren's activities. Wrestling was her favorite sport to attend. Marian's house was always open to her family. She loved spending time with all of them and making sure they were well taken care of.

Marian was a member of First United Methodist Church in Kearney and the American Legion Auxiliary of Miller.

Survivors include her daughters, Janene Schake of Kearney and Cheryl Smith of Kearney; sons, Kent Schake of Denver, Colorado and Larry Schake of Kearney; grandchildren, Michelle (J.J.) Bower, Sandy (Brian) Polhemus, Heath (Tracy) Schake, Grady (Marian) Schake, Tyler (Kara) Schake, Mattie (Justin) Bell, Neleigh (Paul) Bolin, Shannon Schmidt; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great- great-grandchild; and sister Edna Geisert of Kearney.

Marian was preceded in death by her husband, son, Arthur Schake Jr., granddaughter, Heather Sears; and sister, Edythe Johnson.

Memorials are suggested to Pumpkin Patch Pre-School and Daycare at First United Methodist Church or the Amherst Fire Department.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.