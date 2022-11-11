 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marian Schake

Marian Schake

Amherst resident, 99

KEARNEY — Marian J. Schake, 99 of Amherst, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at C.H.I. Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at the First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating with burial to follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Pumpkin Patch Pre-School and Daycare at First United Methodist Church or the Amherst Fire Department.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.

