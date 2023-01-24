Margo McCance

Lexington resident, 74

LEXINGTON — Margo K. McCance, 74, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Lexington Regional Health Center surrounded by her loving family.

A Celebration Of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Calvary Assembly of God Church with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating.

There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Margo's wish for cremation.

Reynolds Love-Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

She was born on November 24, 1948 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Karl J. and Frieda R. (Shanholtz) Keesecker. Margo attended school in Cozad and earned her GED in Lexington.

Survivors include her children, Lori (Steve) Erikson of Grand Island, Mike McCance of Lexington and Tammy (Ricky) Wescott of Kearney; six grandchildren, Julie Encinger, Nicholas Morse, Kevin McCance, Christian (Jessica) McCance, Holly Cook and Kaleb McCance; two great-grandchildren, Ayden Encinger and Lillie Encinger; her sisters, Karla (Larry) Eggin of Gering and Toni McGrath of Gering and a brother, Tim (Theresa) Keesecker of Lincoln; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.