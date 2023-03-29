KEARNEY - Marjorie “Margie” A. Stutzman, 90, of Kearney, died Monday, March 27, 2023 at WEL-Life Assisted Living in Kearney. Memorial Services will be 2:00 pm, April 4, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with Thayne Moore officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.