Margaret Holzrichter

Kearney Resident, 96

KEARNEY — Margaret (Rowlands) Holzrichter died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at the age of 96.

Margaret was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Rev. Hugh and Mary (Rees) Rowlands. She graduated from Emporia (Kansas) High School and Emporia State Teacher's College in 1948, majoring in music education. She moved to Dodge City, Kansas to teach music where she met and married Elmer Holzrichter, who was an art teacher. Together they guided the students in the production of numerous musicals, started a family, and managed a small shop of original art known as Elms Gift Shop.

They moved to Kearney in 1963 when Elmer joined the art faculty at Kearney State Teachers' College. Margaret was involved in faculty wives and taught music in an area elementary school. Elmer and Margaret merged their lives as artists and educators, not only making a living at both, but dedicated to making art out of living. They were ardent supporters of the Museum of Nebraska Art, Kearney Community Concert Association, and Nebraska Public Media.

Margaret loved music. She was a member of the local music teacher's guild and a patron of the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Her greatest love was teaching children of all abilities to enjoy and play music. She was the first teacher in the area to adopt the Suzuki method of piano and hosted numerous concerts.

Margaret loved her family near and far and was proud of her Welsh heritage. She was a leader for her children's 4-H clubs, Job's Daughters, and church youth club. She hosted grandchildren for weeks in the summer, making waffles of many colors and insisting they play outside and enjoy nature.

Margaret lived a life of faith. She was deeply engaged in the activities of First Presbyterian Church of Kearney, including women's circles, bible study, hosting church events, teaching Sunday school, and serving on the Session and Board of Deacons.

Margaret is proceeded in death by her husband, Elmer, brothers Edwin (Flossy) and Hubert (Mildred). She is survived by her children Eric, Myfanwy (Marc) Carranza, Cathryn (Charles) Welch and Bronwyn (Gary) Fees, 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.