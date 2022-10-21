Margaret Holzrichter

KEARNEY — Margaret (Rowlands) Holzrichter of Kearney died on Oct. 7, 2022, at the age of 96. There will be a celebration of life for Margaret at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at the First Presbyterian Church of Kearney.

Memorials in Margaret's name can be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Kearney or to the Kearney Family YMCA Creative Arts Program where she donated her piano for the continuing enrichment of children. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.