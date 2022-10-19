 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Margaret Holzrichter

Kearney resident, 96

KEARNEY — Margaret (Rowlands) Holzrichter, 96, of Kearney died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Kearney.

There will be a celebration of life for Margaret at 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at the First Presbyterian Church of Kearney.

Memorials in Margaret's name can be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Kearney or to the Kearney Family YMCA Creative Arts Program where she donated her piano for the continuing enrichment of children. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of Services.

