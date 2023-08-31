Margaret Hodge

Holdrege resident, 102

HOLDREGE - Margaret Ann (Swanson) Hodge, 102, of Holdrege, died on Monday, August 28, 2023, at the Holdrege Memorial Homes. Margaret was born on July 12, 1921. She was the second of eight children born to Olaf Sigfred and Alma E. (Glansberg) Swanson.

On July 14, 1939, she married Everett “Bub” Hodge in Norton, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Everett “Bub” in 1981; her brothers, Howard and wife, Floreen; Warran and wives, Mary and Pat; Rodney; and Donald and wife, Verna; her sisters: Lois Ernst and husband, Bud; Dorothy; and baby girl Swanson; nephews, Dick Ernst, Stuart Swanson, and Mark Swanson; niece, Sandra Cummins; and great-nephews, Cody Cummins, and David Chandler.

Survivors are her sister-in-law, RoseAnn Swanson of Holdrege and many nieces and nephews: Larry Ernst of Hastings, Jerry and Jan Swanson of Norman, Oklahoma, Barbara and JD McClung of Midwest City, Oklahoma; Jeff and Denice Swanson of Oxford, Brad and Jana Swanson of Manhattan, Kansas, Greg and Connie Swanson of Holdrege, Kelly and Barb Swanson of Alma, Cindy and Gary Wilken of Bertrand, Linda and Ted Minarick of Mores Bluff, Rory and Mary Swanson of Manhattan, Angela Swanson and Lana and Roger Chandler of Loomis; along with many great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday from 5-8 p.m. with the family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. Memorials are kindly suggested to the Tre Kronor Society.Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.