Mardella Smith

Ravenna resident, 81

Mardella Rose (Klukas) Smith, 81, of Ravenna was born on January 17, 1942 and took her flight to Heaven on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Burial will be Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the Cedar Point Cemetery in Watonga, OK.

Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

Mardella Smith was born January 17, 1942 in Baker, Montana to William and Irene Klukas.

Mardella married the love of her life, Marvin Loyde Smith on September 7, 1967 and they are now reunited. Mardella and Marvin started out as custom harvesters where she cooked and jumped in wherever she was needed. She later found her niche waiting tables at various places, but her delight was when she was waitressing at “The Club” in Ravenna. She was definitely a go-getter and loved to please the patrons.

Every summer two of her granddaughters would stay for 3-4 weeks. She provided lots of love, laughs, hugs and loads of entertainment.

She was a loving wife, stepmom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Nothing made her happier than when her family from Oklahoma came to visit……. except for maybe her cats. She had MANY cats which all had names and she never forgot one.

Survivors include her stepsons, Charlie (Camilla) Smith and Billy (Nancy) Smith; stepdaughter, Linda (George) Estrella; lots of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Smith; her parents; brother, Leroy Klukas; and granddaughter, Chauna Smith.