Marcia Welch

Kearney resident, 89

KEARNEY - Marcia Lee Welch, 89, died at her home in Kearney on February 2, 2023.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25 at the O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the University of Nebraska Kearney Foundation and designated for the Welch Family Scholarship Fund.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home is serving the family.

Marcia was born on January 10, 1934 in Burwell, Nebraska to Wilbert L. and Shirley M. Zorn. She spent her early years in Burwell and Ashland and later graduated from Gothenburg High School. She attended Kearney State Teachers College where she was a cheerleader, a member of the band, Sigma Tau Delta Sorority, YMCA Zip Club, and Naiads, the women's synchronized swimming team. Here she earned an Elementary Teaching Certificate and met the love of her life, Donovan L. Welch. They married on June 14, 1953 in Gothenburg. A wife, homemaker, neighbor and friend, Marcia lived in the Kearney family home for 63 years.

Surviving is her sister-in-law, Sue (Gene) Fisher of Omaha, NE; daughters Shannon (Paul) Vesely of Ottumwa, IA; Timaree (Steve) Yost of Omaha, NE; Erin (Dennis) Lane of Blair, NE; Kael Sagheer of Omaha, NE; sons Chad Welch of the Greater Washington D.C. area and Keir Welch of Fargo, ND.

Also surviving are her 19 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

A gracious host and exceptional listener, Marcia opened her home to family, friends, students, and UNK visitors for decades. Over the course of her life, she faithfully corresponded with countless people whom she loved and encouraged. As a poet's wife, she was her husband's inspiration, as well as his best and most trusted reader. Marcia and her husband, Don, shared a special love for Nebraska and the migrating sandhill cranes.