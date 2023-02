KEARNEY - Marcia Lee Welch, 89, died at her home in Kearney on February 2, 2023. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 25 at the O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the University of Nebraska Kearney Foundation and designated for the Welch Family Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home is serving the family.