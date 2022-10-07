Marcia Nelson

Ansley resident, 90

LOUP CITY — Marcia Lavonne Nelson, 90, of Ansley died on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City surrounded by her family, after a brief battle with cancer.

A celebration of her life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at First Christian Church in Ansley with the Rev. Scott Harvey officiating.

Burial will be at the Ansley cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow with the family present from 5-7 p.m.

Marcia was born Jan. 11, 1932, in Ravenna to Hilda Wilamina Kunze Luth and George Luth.

On May 23, 1951, she married Richard “Dick” Nelson. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her; son, Randy of Ansley; daughter, Debbie Kelley of Burwell; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.