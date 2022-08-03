Marcella "Marcy" Wilson

“Marcy” Wilson
Pleasanton resident, 66
PLEASANTON — Marcella “Marcy” A. Wilson, 66, of Pleasanton died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.
