Marcella "Marcy" Wilson

Pleasanton resident, 66

PLEASANTON — Marcella “Marcy” A. Wilson, 66, of Pleasanton died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home.

Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.

