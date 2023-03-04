Manuel ‘Manny' Vega

Grand Island resident, 70

GRAND ISLAND - Manuel “Manny” Vega, 70, of Grand Island, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Service and celebration of Manny's life was held at 1:00 p.m. Friday at E-Free Church of Grand Island. Burial was in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.

Manny was born on July 27, 1952, in San Marcos, Texas, the son of Enrique Vega and Juanita Rodriguez. He lived in Texas until the age of 14, when he and his family moved to Grand Island. He attended school in Shelton and Grand Island. Manny entered the United States Army in 1972 and was honorably discharged in 1975. He was then in the National Guard for a year.

In 1970, he married and there were three children to this marriage, Timothy, Alesia and Anthony.

Manny accepted Christ as his Savior and was baptized in 1988 at the First Baptist Church in Grand Island. He was currently a member of the Evangelical Free Church.

On June 3, 1989, Manny and Cathy Bourland were united in marriage at the First Baptist Church in Grand Island.

He had worked at Knox Construction, Toby's Tire Service, Carpenter Cars and Ken's Auto. His hobbies included fishing, motorcycle riding, camping and restoring old cars.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Cathy; children, Tim, Lisa, Anthony and daughter-in-law, Lyann Vega; stepsons, Rick (Margarita) Bourland, Jay (Tina) Bourland, and Mike (Tori) Bourland; four brothers and six sisters.

He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, Blanka, Bryan, Maria, Mercedes, Jaime, Garrett, Amanda, Meagan, Nathanuel, Kayla, Taylor, Maggie, Justina, Evan, Blake, Lillyana, Anthony and Justin; 10 great-grandchildren, Leila, Charles, Bella, Abel, Grace, Marleigh, Kiara, Avana, Zaiden and Brooks; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.