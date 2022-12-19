Maggie Mulligan

Orleans infant

OMAHA — A private family funeral service for Maggie Eleanor Pearl Mulligan will be held at the Stamford Cemetery in Stamford, Nebraska with Pastor Thalia Woodworth officiating.

How very softly Maggie Eleanor Pearl Mulligan tiptoed into our world, but what an imprint she left on our lives.

Maggie was born at rest on December 13, 2022, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Though our hearts are breaking, we rest in God's love and are comforted knowing she is completely healed in Heaven. Time is so precious, and we will treasure every moment we had with our beautiful Maggie.

Maggie will be forever remembered by her parents, Claude Mulligan and Brooke Flodine of Orleans, Nebraska; two brothers: Lucas and Claude III Mulligan; maternal grandmother, Patricia Flodine of Kearney, Nebraska; one uncle, Chris Flodine Holdrege, Nebraska; and many members of her extended family.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Claude Sr., and Linda Mulligan; maternal grandfather, David Flodine; great-grandparents; Lloyd and Lois Flodine; Lavern and Margaret Stutheit.

A memorial has been established in Maggie's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.