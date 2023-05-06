M. Byrnece Mefferd, age 94, of Kearney, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center. A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Joseph Hannappel officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to the mass at 1:00 p.m., at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter or St. James Catholic Church. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.