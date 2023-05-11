M. Byrnece Mefferd

Kearney resident, 94

KEARNEY - M. Byrnece Mefferd, 94, of Kearney, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center. A Memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Joseph Hannappel officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to the mass at 1 p.m., at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter or St. James Catholic Church.

Marie Byrnece Oleson-Mefferd was born February 10, 1929 and passed on April 26, 2023. She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California until she began college at UCLA. She transferred to the University of Iowa when her parents moved to Pocahontas, Iowa. While at the University, she studied art and home economics, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree. It was there that she met her husband, Howard Mefferd. Shortly thereafter she received a teaching certificate.

After she and her husband moved to Kearney in 1962, she taught at the Kearney Middle School for many years until she retired in 1991. In addition to her grand and great grandchildren, her greatest joy was in the thousands of students that she was able to interact with. She was an active member of St. James Catholic Church. She loved cooking, quilting, sewing, knitting, and loved teaching those crafts. She was also a nationally recognized professional tailor. She had an extensive group of friends who shared these passions.

She was preceded in death by her husband Howard.

She is survived by her son Michael; his daughters Jessica, Jeneske, and Ashley Huppert; as well as her daughter, Jean and husband Jerold Chun; grandchildren Natalie and Andrew Chun; six great grandchildren; and her brother Earl Oleson and his family.