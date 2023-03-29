ELM CREEK - Lynette V. McKee, 76 of Elm Creek passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at her home in Elm Creek. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Elm Creek United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Chapel in Elm Creek.