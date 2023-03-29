Lynette McKee
Elm Creek resident, 76
ELM CREEK - Lynette V. McKee, 76 of Elm Creek passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at her home in Elm Creek. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Elm Creek United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Chapel in Elm Creek.
Memorials are suggested to the Elm Creek United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.