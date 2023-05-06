Lynn A. Whitten, 71, of Lincoln, formerly of Minden, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at First Christian Church in Minden with Rev. Joe Tira officiating. Inurnment will be held following the service at the Minden Cemetery. Memorials in Lynn's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Lynn Ann Whitten was born on June 15, 1951 in Hastings to Neal R. and Helen L. (Willis) Whitten. She grew up in the Minden area and attended Minden Public Schools, graduating from Minden High School. She later furthered her education in the nursing field, becoming an LPN.

Lynn welcomed her son Joseph Jeremiah Whitten “JJ” into the world on February 24, 1983 and from that moment on, the two had an incredible bond. Lynn was a member of the First Christian Church in Minden and worked many years at Bethany Home. She enjoyed playing and coaching softball, bowling with friends, Husker football, and cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Joseph “JJ” Whitten and wife Danielle; grandchildren, Skyla, Brenna, Landen, and Kowen; as well as a host of extended relatives and many close friends.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Sherrill Whitten.

