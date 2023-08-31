Lynn Hendrickson

Gibbon resident, 78

KEARNEY - Lynn Hendrickson, 78, of Gibbon, passed away peacefully with family by his side at Kearney Regional Medical Center on August 29, 2023.

He was born January 10, 1945, in Kearney, Nebraska to Elmer and Lorene (Nellsen) Hendrickson. He attended grade school at District 17, north of Shelton and graduated with the class of 1963 from Shelton High School. He married Judith Wyman in Shelton, Nebraska on February 23, 1964.

Lynn began his farming career with a State Farmer award as an FFA member and continued his farm career for over sixty years. He also worked for Yellow Freight for thirty-one years while farming and earned a two million miler award. He enjoyed hunting, reloading, gun shows, coffee with friends and Sunday dinners with his family. He found joy in his rural life raising Angus cattle with his father, helping harvest and treasured times with his beloved horse, Pecos. His was a life well lived.

Surviving relatives include his wife of 59 years Judith (Wyman) Hendrickson, sons Michael and wife Laurie Hendrickson of Kearney and Russell and wife Maura Hendrickson of Shelton, grandchildren Blake and wife Auriel Hendrickson of Lincoln, Gavin and Luryn Hendrickson of Shelton and great-grandchildren Hamish and Finn Hendrickson of Lincoln.

Lynn was preceded in death by his mother, father, two sisters; Pat Bateman (Les) and Barbara Rayback (Jim) and brother, Bill Hendrickson (Sue).

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Shelton United Methodist Church, with a visitation 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the church. Interment following the services will be at the Shelton Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.